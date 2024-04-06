After Fadnavis visit to Indapur, Harshwardhan asks supporters to campaign for Sunetra

Pune: The visit of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at Indapur on Friday has managed to cut the ice with Harshwardhan Patil asking his supporters and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to work unitedly for the victory of Mahayuti candidate Sunetra Pawar of Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (right) and Harshwardhan Patil at a rally in Indapur on Friday. (HT)

Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra is pitted against three-time MP Supriya Sule, who is the daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Patil, Pawar junior and MLA Dattatray Bharne of NCP are political rivals since last more than two decades.

Fadnavis had held two meetings with Patil at Mumbai in the recent past to seek support for the alliance’s Baramati candidate.

The deputy chief minister also called Patil on Thursday to hold a BJP public rally at Indapur within 24 hours and the former would attend it. Fadnavis visited Indapur on Friday afternoon and instructed BJP workers to support the Mahayuti candidate in Baramati.

Fadnavis said, “We should welcome leaders from other parties if they accept our ideology and join hands to strengthen prime minister Narendra Modi. After Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and majority of NCP leaders have joined the Mahayuti alliance to strengthen the Centre and its people-centric policies.”

“Some people think the battle of Baramati is between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. Some think it is a battle between Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar. Let me tell you this contest is neither Pawar versus Pawar nor Supriya Sule versus Sunetra Pawar. It is a fight between Modiji and Rahul Gandhi,” Fadnavis claimed.

Fadnavis said he was fully aware of the aspirations of party workers in the area and would ensure justice is done to all.