After Mankar’s resignation, NCP considers other names for city unit chief post

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is considering alternative names for its Pune city unit chief, including MLA Chetan Tupe, former MLA Sunil Tingre, and executive president Pradeep Deshmukh, following the resignation of Deepak Mankar. In his resignation letter to NCP leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Mankar denied the allegations and claimed he was being targeted by “vested interests envious of his political success.” (HT FILE)

Although the party has not officially accepted Mankar’s resignation, discussions are underway to identify his successor.

Mankar stepped down on Tuesday, a day after Pune police registered a case of cheating and forgery against him.

In his resignation letter to NCP leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Mankar denied the allegations and claimed he was being targeted by “vested interests envious of his political success.”

With the civic elections approaching, the party is keen to avoid negative publicity and potential damage.

A senior party functionary said, “Ajit Pawar held a meeting to discuss the issue and possible replacements. The names of Tupe, Tingre, and Deshmukh came up during the discussion. More names may be considered before a final decision is taken.”

When contacted, Deshmukh confirmed the developments. “Yes, the city unit president has submitted his resignation. Pawar will take the final call,” he said.

The civic elections for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, along with other municipal bodies, are likely to happen later this year after the Supreme Court has already cleared the way.

Another senior NCP leader, requesting anonymity, said, “A police case being filed against the city president of a ruling party is not a small matter. It’s unlikely that this development occurred without prior discussion with senior leadership. The resignation may have been a damage-control move to prevent the opposition from exploiting the issue.”

Meanwhile, Mankar defended himself, stating, “A land deal that took place three to four years ago is being used to level baseless allegations against me. These claims remain unverified, yet efforts are being made to malign my image, especially with the municipal elections around the corner.”

Mankar’s disenchantment with NCP has been brewing for the past few months. Earlier in October 2024, Mankar threatened to step down from his post, alleging that the party leadership did not take him into account for membership in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.