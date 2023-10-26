After night temperature, daytime temperature too drops in Pune

With the cool northern winds beginning to blow over the city, not just night temperatures but daytime temperatures, too, have reduced in the past two to three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has recorded a drop in maximum temperatures, which are expected to reduce further in the coming days. Immediately after the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, both minimum and maximum temperatures increased significantly in the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “Currently, there is no weather system active over Maharashtra. The cool northern winds have started blowing over the state and more such winds are expected in the coming days. As a result, the minimum temperature has already decreased. The maximum temperature has also started decreasing gradually. In the next 24 hours, the sky will be partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening hours. After that, the city will experience mostly clear skies for the entire week.”

Although the moisture in the atmosphere has started reducing, the relative humidity is still on the higher side due to which one feels hotter than it actually is. The humidity will reduce once the moisture is depleted from the atmosphere and the impact of temperature will be felt less, Kashyapi said.

Immediately after the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, both minimum and maximum temperatures increased significantly in the city. The temperature was at least two to three degrees higher than normal temperatures across the city. In some areas like Lohegaon, Koregaon Park, Hadapsar, and Chinchwad, the temperature was recorded as unusually high. Moreover, the moisture in the atmosphere contributed to an increase in relative humidity, making people feel hotter than it actually was.

