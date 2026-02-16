After Pune railway station, ST stands gear up for prepaid auto booths

To address complaints of overcharging and refusal of (short-distance) fares and improve passenger convenience, the Pune traffic police are in discussions to introduce prepaid auto-rickshaw booths at both Swargate and Wakdewadi state transport (ST) bus stands. The proposal is being worked out in coordination with local auto-rickshaw unions on the lines of the existing prepaid auto facility at Pune railway station. The initiative is intended to ensure fixed fares, reduce disputes between drivers and passengers, and curb the practice of refusing short-distance trips which remains a major concern at key transport hubs in the city. The initiative is intended to ensure fixed fares, reduce disputes between drivers and passengers, and curb the practice of refusing short-distance trips. (HT)

According to preliminary discussions of the traffic police, the prepaid auto booths are likely to be set up near the main exit gates of the Swargate ST stand, close to the passenger drop-off and pick-up zones, so that commuters can access the service immediately before and after stepping out of buses. At Wakdewadi ST stand, the booth is expected to be set up near the primary boarding and alighting point, adjacent to the auto-rickshaw parking area, to streamline queue management and prevent unauthorised solicitation of passengers. The system will involve passengers paying fares in advance at the booth based on a government-approved rate chart, after which they will be assigned an auto-rickshaw, minimising the scope for negotiation or disagreement.

A senior traffic police official, on condition of anonymity, said, “We have received multiple complaints from commuters regarding overcharging, especially during peak hours and late evenings, as well as refusal of short-distance trips. Swargate and Wakdewadi are two of the busiest ST bus stands in Pune, handling thousands of passengers daily. The prepaid booth system has worked effectively at Pune railway station by bringing transparency and discipline to the auto-rickshaw operations there. We are in talks with auto unions to implement a similar structured system at these locations. The idea is not to penalise drivers but to create a fair and accountable mechanism that protects passengers while ensuring drivers receive legitimate fares. Once finalised, the booths will operate round-the-clock or during peak travel hours, depending on demand.”

Reacting to the proposal, Bappu Bhave, president of the Pune auto-rickshaw federation, said that the union is open to the idea provided drivers’ concerns are addressed. “We support any initiative that brings transparency and builds trust between passengers and drivers. A prepaid system can help remove misunderstandings about fares and prevent false allegations. However, proper coordination is necessary to ensure smooth operations, fair rotation of autos, and basic facilities for drivers at the stands. If implemented correctly, this can benefit both commuters and the auto-rickshaw community,” Bhave said.

Passengers have welcomed the move. Priya Doiphode, a commuter who frequently travels from Swargate to nearby residential areas, said, “It is very common to face refusal for short distances or arguments over fares, especially during rush hours. A prepaid booth will give us clarity and peace of mind.” Another passenger, Kadir Shaikh, who recently travelled from Wakdewadi, said, “After a long bus journey, the last thing you want is to bargain for an auto. If the fare is fixed and transparent, it will save time and avoid unnecessary stress.”