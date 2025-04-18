Menu Explore
After scrapping of DP for PMRDA, residents demand proposed TP scheme in Maan-Mahalunge be scrapped as well

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 18, 2025 06:02 AM IST

On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ujwal Keskar and Shiv Sena leader Prashant Badhe held a meeting with the residents of Maan-Mahalunge

With the development plan (DP) for the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) which comes under the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) being scrapped recently, residents are now demanding that the proposed 700-acre town planning (TP) scheme in Maan-Mahalunge be scrapped as well.

On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ujwal Keskar and Shiv Sena leader Prashant Badhe held a meeting with the residents of Maan-Mahalunge. Residents whose lands have been affected by the proposed TP scheme were present at the meeting.

Keskar said, “Residents are of the view that there have been changes to the TP scheme twice in the interest of some builders. If the TP scheme is part of the DP, it needs to get cancelled too following scrapping of the DP.”

“We have appealed to residents to challenge the TP scheme in court. If needed, we will support the residents in court,” Keskar said.

Recently, the state government scrapped the DP for the PMR which comes under the PMRDA.

