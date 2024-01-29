Agriculture College internal road will take two more weeks to open

A week after deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s instructions to do so, the internal road of Agriculture College from Mhasoba Gate to Sinchan Nagar (Bhosale Nagar) has still not been opened and now, commuters will have to wait for two more weeks for it to be opened. The internal road of Agriculture College will provide a convenient route for commuters travelling from Deccan and F C Road to Bhosale Nagar, Khadki, Bopodi and Aundh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On January 21, Shivajinagar MLA, Siddharth Shirole, had raised concerns over traffic issues on Ganesh Khind Road during a meeting with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar at the Government Rest House in Pune. At the time, Pawar had instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and traffic police to open the internal road of Agriculture College from Mhasoba Gate to Sinchan Nagar (Bhosale Nagar) as early as possible. A week later, the road is still to be opened.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

A PMC road department official said, “The PMRDA is looking into the matter and it is not our concern. We have already opened alternate roads to ease traffic problems.”

When contacted, chief superintendent of the PMRDA, Rinaj Pathan, did not respond to our calls. Even executive engineer, R Thange refused to comment and asked to contact Pathan.

Whereas Shirole said, “We are communicating with the PMRDA officials and traffic police. They have started correspondence with the agriculture administration for permission to open the internal road. It will take two weeks for the road to be opened for commuters.”

Shashikant Borate, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “The PMRDA is going to handover the internal road of Agriculture College. Thereafter, we will regulate the traffic. We are in touch with the PMRDA officials.”

The internal road of Agriculture College will provide a convenient route for commuters travelling from Deccan and F C Road to Bhosale Nagar, Khadki, Bopodi and Aundh. It is expected that this alternative road will significantly reduce travel time and ease congestion around the Pune University Circle and nearby areas.

Meanwhile, the PMRDA is working on the construction of a double-decker flyover for the Pune Metro 3 project at Acharya Anand Rishiji Chowk (Savitribai Phule Pune Vidyapeeth Chowk). In the coming days, a short stretch of only three and a half metres on both sides of the road will be allocated for traffic due to the ongoing construction.