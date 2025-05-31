Ahilyadevi Holkar’s legacy must be known to youth: CM

PUNE: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasised the need to make the younger generation aware of the exemplary governance and legacy of Punyashlok Rajmata Ahilyadevi Holkar, stating that her contributions to Indian history are often overlooked. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasised the need to make the younger generation aware of the exemplary governance and legacy of Punyashlok Rajmata Ahilyadevi Holkar. (HT)

Fadnavis was speaking at an inspirational event for the youth organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyadevi Holkar.

Fadnavis noted that history often wrongly teaches that India moved from Mughal to British rule without acknowledging the regional rulers who governed during the interim 100 to 125 years.

“Ahilyadevi Holkar ruled for 28 years with great administrative vision wherein the common man was at the centre of governance. She was a queen who led with compassion and efficiency. Many government schemes are now named after her, but her full legacy must be known to the youth,” Fadnavis asserted.

The chief minister highlighted that Ahilyadevi Holkar played a critical role in preserving India’s cultural and spiritual heritage at a time when foreign invaders were targeting temples and sacred sites. “She restored temples, rebuilt pilgrimage spots, and ensured that all Jyotirlingas remained intact. Her leadership was marked by economic strength, drought management, fair taxation, and transparent governance,” Fadnavis said.

Praising Ahilyadevi Holkar for her efforts towards the empowerment of women, Fadnavis drew parallels to modern initiatives such as ‘Operation Sindoor’ saying, “What Ahilyadevi did for empowering women centuries ago echoes today in the work we are doing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She recognised the need for self-reliance and created job markets by inviting weavers and artisans to Maheshwar,” Fadnavis said.

The programme - held at Modern College, Shivajinagar - was attended by higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil; Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Vikrant Patil, Yogesh Tilekar and Hemant Rasane; and many youth and women leaders. On this occasion, a costume competition was organised to honour the queen’s legacy, with awards distributed by the chief minister. Women who have made notable contributions to various fields were also felicitated.