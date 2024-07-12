 AI, AI Express to launch operations from Pune airport’s new terminal on Sunday - Hindustan Times
AI, AI Express to launch operations from Pune airport’s new terminal on Sunday

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 13, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Entry for departure and arrival will be same for passengers of flights operating from exiting terminal building

The Pune airport authorities will launch operations at the new integrated terminal building from July 14 in the presence of minister of state for civil aviation and cooperation Murlidhar Mohol. Two airlines (Air India and Air India Express) will start its services from the new building, and the other airlines in phased manner in future.

Air India Flight AI–858 (Pune–Delhi) and Air India Express Flight I5 320 (Pune–Bhubaneswar) will be the first flights to depart from the Lohegaon airport at 1600 hrs and 1610 hrs respectively on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Air India Flight AI–858 (Pune–Delhi) and Air India Express Flight I5 320 (Pune–Bhubaneswar) will be the first flights to depart from the Lohegaon airport at 1600 hrs and 1610 hrs respectively on Sunday.

According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Pune office, traffic will be directed from the new building towards two exit points – newly constructed Vimannagar Road and Symbiosis/Lohegaon Road.

News / Cities / Pune / AI, AI Express to launch operations from Pune airport’s new terminal on Sunday
