AICTE’s PCM optional for tech education gets mixed reactions

In an important development made in the admission process of undergraduate engineering courses, the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the technical education regulator has made physics, chemistry, and mathematics, optional for Class 12 students to be eligible for the programme.

Kuldeep Ambekar, president of Students Helping Hand organisation said, “The decision taken by AICTE seems right initially, but in order to move forward in the career, these subjects are very important for engineering students to sustain in the open race. Also, the new education policy talks about various new initiatives and comparisons with world-class education. Students need to get such education which can boost their future growth and job opportunities. From the last few years, engineering admissions and seat vacancy has been high, some of the colleges have even shut down. So, this decision might be taken due to it, but most students will now get a chance to go for engineering courses.”

This new update was announced in the AICTE handbook 2021-22 released yesterday whereas now students willing to take admission for Bachelor of Engineering (B.E) or Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech) courses need to pass 10+2 with any of the three following subjects — physics /mathematics / chemistry / computer science / electronics / information technology / biology / informatics practices / biotechnology / technical vocational subject / agriculture / engineering graphics / business

studies / entrepreneurship.

In the handbook released by the AICTE, it is stated that, “The universities will offer suitable bridge courses such as mathematics, physics, engineering drawing for students coming from diverse backgrounds to achieve learning outcomes of the programme.”

Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman of AICTE said, “We have expanded the number of subjects and given choice to students who are willing to take admission for engineering courses. So, from the next academic year, students can choose three subjects from different disciplines. Though we have made changes in the criteria, an aspirant student of engineering will require maths and physics knowledge while pursuing the course.”