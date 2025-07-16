Air India extends suspension of Pune-Singapore flight till Sep 30

PUNE: Air India has officially extended the suspension of its direct Pune-Singapore flight (AI2111/2110) till September 30, 2025 as part of its ongoing ‘Safety Pause’ initiated following the tragic crash of flight AI171 in Ahmedabad on June 12. The airline had earlier suspended its Pune-Singapore flight till July 15 but announced extension of the suspension in a detailed press statement issued on July 15. Pune, India - May 29, 2020:Passengers get their luggage sanitized and get thermal check up and show the registered Arogya sethu app ahead of boarding the flight at Pune International Airport in Pune, India, on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

The official statement issued by the airline read: “As the schedule reductions taken as part of the ‘Safety Pause’ had been implemented till July 31, 2025 and the restoration to full operation is being phased, some services initially planned to operate between August 1 and September 30, 2025 will be removed from the schedule.”

Furthermore, the extended suspension of the Air India Pune-Singapore flight is among temporary suspensions or reduced frequency operations on several international routes due to additional precautionary safety inspections on Boeing 787 aircraft and disruptions caused by ongoing airspace restrictions over Pakistan and the Middle East. Besides Pune-Singapore, other routes facing continued suspension are Bengaluru-Singapore, Amritsar-London (Gatwick), and Goa (Mopa)-London (Gatwick).

Air India emphasised that it is proactively reaching out to affected passengers with options for re-booking or full refunds, and expressed regret over the inconvenience caused. “While partial restoration of the airline’s global schedule will begin in August, a full recovery is targeted for October 1, 2025 as per the company’s current operational roadmap,” as per the official statement issued.

The now-halted Pune-Singapore route, which was initially launched in December 2022 by Vistara and later integrated into Air India’s network, operated five times a week using an Airbus A321 aircraft. The flight would depart from Pune at 2.10 am IST and reach Singapore by 10:30 am GMT. The service was flagged off virtually by former civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, marking a significant step in improving Pune’s international connectivity.

Disappointed with the extension of suspension of the Pune-Singapore flight, Ranjeet Chadda, a Pune-based businessman and frequent flyer, said, “This route was a real time saver for business and family travel. I had planned my quarterly trips around this flight. The extended suspension is disappointing, but I understand safety comes first. I just hope the service resumes without further delays.”