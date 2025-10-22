Air quality in Pune remains ‘moderate’ on main Diwali day

Pune: The city’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category on the main Diwali day (Lakshmi puja day), offering some relief this year after the ‘poor’ air quality levels recorded in previous years. As of 7:00pm on October 21, Pune’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 132, according to official data. This was a noticeable improvement from last year, when the AQI on Diwali was 201, falling in the ‘poor’ category.

While the overall air quality showed an encouraging trend, several monitoring stations in both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad registered higher pollution levels. Stations located in Bhumkar Chowk in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Mhada Colony in Lohegaon operated by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) reported AQI readings of 222 and 227 respectively, both within the ‘poor’ category. Meanwhile, other stations such as Pashan (AQI 108) and Nigdi (AQI 110) remained in the ‘moderate’ range, reflecting localised variations in air quality across the city.

Air pollution during Diwali continues to be a matter of concern for environmental experts and health authorities. The combination of low winter temperatures, calm wind conditions, and widespread bursting of firecrackers often leads to a sharp rise in particulate matter, pushing AQI levels to the ‘poor’ or even ‘very poor’ categories. In previous years, Pune has consistently witnessed a decline in air quality in the days leading up to Diwali, with pollution peaking on the main festival day.

However, this year presented a notable shift in trend. Data from the Air Quality Early Warning and Decision Support System (AEQMS) — a joint initiative of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and the IITM — shows a steady improvement in air quality in the days preceding Diwali. The city recorded an AQI of 151 on October 19, which improved to 135 on October 20, and further dropped to 132 on October 21 (until 7 pm). This gradual decline indicates that pollutant levels remained under better control than in past festive seasons.

Experts attributed this improvement to a combination of favorable meteorological conditions and reduced emissions. With no major weather system currently influencing Maharashtra, Pune has been experiencing clear to partly cloudy skies with active winds that helped disperse accumulated pollutants. In contrast to previous years, when stagnant air and temperature inversions trapped dust and smoke near the ground, the present conditions allowed for better air circulation.

Another factor contributing to the improvement was the reduction in vehicular activity during the festive period, as offices and markets remained closed or operated with limited traffic. Experts also believe that increased public awareness, stricter enforcement of firecracker sale regulations, and growing preference for eco-friendly celebrations might have played a role in reducing emissions this year.

Overall, the combination of clear weather, active wind flow, and conscious community behavior helped Pune avoid the severe air quality deterioration typically observed during Diwali. Authorities and scientists, however, continue to monitor the city’s pollution levels closely, as air quality could still worsen in the following hours due to the impact of firecracker bursting.