News / Cities / Pune News / Ajit Pawar approves 1,128 cr DPDC funds for Pune district

Ajit Pawar approves 1,128 cr DPDC funds for Pune district

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 10, 2024 10:35 PM IST

Minister Chandrakant Patil, Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe and other MLAs were present during the meeting

Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar, on Wednesday, held the District Planning Development Committee (DPDC) meeting and approved 1,128 crore outlay for the district.

Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar was in Pune on Wednesday. (HT FILE)
Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar was in Pune on Wednesday. (HT FILE)

Minister Chandrakant Patil, Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe and other MLAs were present during the meeting.

Recently, there were allegations that Pawar had given priority to the MLAs from his party while approving the works. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena leaders had approached Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about the same.

Pawar said, “As Pune district has enough infrastructure, we need to attract more industries here and further improve infrastructure for tourism.”

“The state government need to modernise the police administration considering large geographical area,” he said.

