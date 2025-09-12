Pune: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday directed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) for the Chandni Chowk–Jambhulwadi and Jain Hostel Bakori Phata–Bakori roads within a month. He also instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to immediately hold meetings with landowners for land acquisition required for these projects. Ajit Pawar directs preparation of DPRs for key city roads within a month

Pawar gave these directions while chairing a meeting at Mantralaya on road development works, including Chandni Chowk–Jambhulwadi, Jain Hostel Bakori Phata–Bakori, Wagholi–Kesnand and Wagholi–Avhalwadi stretches.

“A review meeting was held today in connection with the development works from Chandni Chowk to Jambhulwadi Ring Road in Pune and from Jain Hostel Bkokri Phata to Bkokri Road. Along with that, I was present for the presentation of the development works of the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat in Baramati taluka. On this occasion, detailed information was obtained from the concerned officers about the works that are on the path of progress. Appropriate instructions were given to ensure that all works are completed with quality and within the stipulated time,” said Pawar in a post after the meeting.

Highlighting the pressure on Pune’s traffic due to rapid urbanisation, Pawar said all agencies must work in coordination to ease congestion. He specifically asked PMRDA to take up the Wagholi–Kesnand and Wagholi–Avhalwadi roads on priority, even though they fall under the Public Works Department’s jurisdiction, citing the daily hardships faced by citizens.

The meeting was attended by additional chief secretary (Finance) O.P. Gupta, principal secretary (Planning) Saurabh Vijay, Pawar’s secretary Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, NHAI Pune project director Sanjay Kadam and deputy CM’s deputy secretary Vikas Dhakane. From Pune, MLA Mauli Katke, district collector Jitendra Dudi, PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase and PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram joined through video conferencing.