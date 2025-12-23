Ajit Pawar inducts BJP leader Sandeep Waghare in tit-for-tat move

A day after stating that the leaders of the Mahayuti parties have agreed not to poach candidates or office-bearers from within the alliance, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Pimpri-Chinchwad and former corporator Sandeep Waghare into the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The move is being seen in political circles as a tit-for-tat response within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. The deputy chief minister also said that decisions related to alliances and selection of candidates has been delegated to local leadership, indicating greater flexibility at the grassroots level. (HT)

Waghare was formally welcomed into the NCP by Ajit Pawar in the presence of party election in-charge Nana Kate. Waghmare’s induction comes days after the BJP inducted around 15 leaders associated with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Sunday night, following the declaration of results of several Nagar Parishad and Nagar Palika elections, Ajit Pawar said there is an understanding among ‘friendly parties’ within the Mahayuti not to poach each other’s candidates or former office-bearers. He, however, added that if any party violates this understanding, others will be free to respond accordingly, signalling a possible shift in approach.

The deputy chief minister also said that decisions related to alliances and selection of candidates has been delegated to local leadership, indicating greater flexibility at the grassroots level. His remarks have added to the uncertainty over political alignments in several municipal bodies.

Last week, several prominent NCP leaders from Pimpri-Chinchwad, including Prabhakar Waghare, former standing committee chairman Prashant Shirole, Sanjog Waghare, Usha Waghare and Raju Misal, joined the BJP at a high-profile event in Mumbai in the presence of BJP state president Ravindra Chavan.

Sources said Sandeep Waghare was unhappy with the BJP, claiming that the promises made to him were not honoured. He publicly criticised his own party before switching sides. Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) city chief Sachi Bhosale, former standing committee chairperson Seema Salave and Pramod Kute also joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Apart from Sandeep Waghare, senior Congress leader and former Pune corporator Mukhtar Shaikh joined the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) along with his son Wiqar Ahmed Mukhtar Shaikh. After his defection, Shaikh criticised the Congress, alleging that the party had repeatedly denied minority communities meaningful leadership roles. Former NCP (SP) corporator Smita Kondhare also joined the Ajit Pawar faction on Monday.