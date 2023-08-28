News / Cities / Pune News / Ajit yet again praises Modi, keeps mum on Sr Pawar

Ajit yet again praises Modi, keeps mum on Sr Pawar

ByAbhay Khairnar
Aug 28, 2023 11:34 PM IST

PUNE: Justifying his decision to join the Shinde-Fadnavis government, Ajit Pawar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working towards developing the country. On Sunday, Pawar visited Baramati for the first time after splitting the NCP and joining the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government as deputy chief minister. He was given a grand welcome by his supporters who showered flowers on him from earthmovers and adorned him with huge garlands.

On Monday, while the media asked him about not mentioning Sharad Pawar during his speech, Ajit yet again talked up the influence of PM Modi on the international level.

“If we look at national-level leadership, no one matches PM Modi,” he responded.

“He works hard, starting his day early and finishing late at night. He even visited the ISRO team taking a detour from his recent tour,” Pawar said.

When asked if he wants Sharad Pawar to retire, Ajit Pawar asked journalists whether they planned to pursue the same profession in 40 years or spend time with their grandchildren.”

Ajit Pawar said, “The country is making rapid progress under his (Modi’s) leadership. We have joined the government to support him. There is no alternative to him.” Ajit said.

According to an NCP leader, recent events show that both Ajit and Pawar have acknowledged that reconciliation between them and the party’s two sections is impossible.

