Ajit Pawar latest politician to join the no vote, no money wagon

Poll campaign allegedly involves political parties and politicians luring voters with assurances and promises. The present Lok Sabha poll canvassing has seen leaders openly using arm twisting tactics to get votes.

Deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawar on Wednesday asked voters and leaders from Indapur that he will release maximum funds provided votes come through.

Last week, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Nitesh Rane warned village heads in his assembly constituency Kankavli against asking for funds in the future if his father does not lead the votes. Nitesh’s father Narayan Rane plans to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat for the BJP.

Another BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik had also said that an additional fund of ₹5 crore will be allocated to the Chandgad subdivision of Kolhapur if the voters there provide a higher margin than the Kagal subdivision.

In Ajit’s case, his audience was members of medical fraternity and traders and the programme was part of campaigning for his wife Sunetra Pawar, who is locked in a tough battle against sitting MP and NCP (SCP) candidate Supriya Sule in Baramati constituency.

“You will benefit from the work we have done, but when you benefit don’t forget the benefactor. We will give as much funds required but you have to press the key of the party symbol on EVM as hard as you can. If you vote in that proportion, I will feel better while releasing funds, otherwise, my hands will also be tied,” said Pawar amid laughter from the audience.

As the video of Ajit went viral on social media, his remarks drew criticism from the Opposition even as the deputy chief minister sought to clarify his stand within hours.

Ajit said, “I have merely appealed to people. Whether to listen to me or not is entirely up to them. There is no reason to violate the poll code. I just gave an example of fulfilment of commitment when the code of conduct was not implemented.”

Rohit Pawar, NCP (SCP) MLA, criticised the comments, stating, “What fund is Dada (Ajit Pawar) talking about? The funds held by their friends who are members of groups or government development funds? Now when the public is not supporting, they are threatened under the name of funds. This is a violation of the poll code and the Election Commission should take a serious note of it.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and Congress leader Nana Patole also slammed Ajit Pawar for the statement.

Raut, said, “Ajit Pawar is a trader and will make deals and the country is also run by traders. They have created agents for traders in villages, districts and states. Pawar is one of them.”

Patole said, “Whatever Ajit Pawar says people will not pay attention to him. This is a type of threat. The state finance minister should not make such a statement and the election commission should take action against him.”