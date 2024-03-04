Ajit Pawar slams MP Amol Kolhe, says politics not his forte

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar while taking a dig at Shirur Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Amol Kolhe said on Monday that political parties field celebrities in elections if they find opposing candidates undefeatable. Kolhe is an actor-turned-politician and is known for playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s role in TV shows and films. People have questioned Kolhe’s visibility in the constituency in the last four years, Pawar said. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing a farmers’ meet at Kolhe’s constituency Shirur in Pune district, Pawar said politics was not the MP’s forte as he had offered to resign two years into his term.

“I had brought in Kolhe from another party and gave him a ticket, and with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dilip Walse-Patil, took the responsibility of ensuring his victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. We initially found Kolhe promising, but in two years, he came to me and offered to resign, citing that his acting career was getting affected,” the deputy chief minister said. Pawar had earlier challenged Kolhe, who is with NCP (SCP) to get re-elected from Shirur.

People have questioned Kolhe’s visibility in the constituency in the last four years, Pawar said.

If political parties find a particular opposing candidate undefeatable, they rope in celebrities for their mass appeal, he said.

“Actress Hema Malini contests elections and wins. Actors Sunny Deol and Govinda were also fielded in some places. Rajesh Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha, and Amitabh Bachchan have also contested elections. What connection do celebrities have with politics?” he said.

The BJP fielded Hema Malini from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, while Sunny Deol is the party’s MP in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

“The point is whether celebrities are keen on doing development works in their areas. People find celebrities promising and vote for them. We (politicians) are also at fault for roping them in without knowing their capabilities,” he said.

Kolhe in his response said that all these celebrities mentioned were not rewarded for the best parliamentarian which he was.