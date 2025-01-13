Menu Explore
All aided schools directed to immediately implement biometric system

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 13, 2025 08:24 AM IST

Official warned that the salary subsidy of all partially aided schools which fail to do so will be withheld

Pune divisional deputy director of education and Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) secondary education officer, Dr Bhausaheb Karekar, has directed all aided schools to immediately implement a biometric or face recognition system to record the attendance of teachers, non-teaching staff and students in grant-eligible schools. He has also warned that the salary subsidy of all partially aided schools which fail to do so will be withheld.

The attendance report of the principal, teachers and non-teaching staff for September and December 2024 through the biometric system or facial recognition system, and the attendance report of the students in the school for September and December 2024 through the biometric system or facial recognition system, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Karekar said, “Schools have been given all the information about the biometric system and if there are any problems or issues in this regard, they should submit their information to the secondary education department, Pune office, by January 13. The attendance report of the principal, teachers and non-teaching staff for September and December 2024 through the biometric system or facial recognition system, and the attendance report of the students in the school for September and December 2024 through the biometric system or facial recognition system,” Karekar said.

A report should be submitted regarding whether the information (data) of the students in the grant-eligible schools has been uploaded to the Vidya Samiksha Kendra system. A report should be submitted as to whether the ‘APAR ID’ attached to the Aadhar card of the students in the school has been implemented.

“Meanwhile, it has been instructed that if all the information is not received within the prescribed time with a complete list, the entire responsibility of the institution or principal will remain with the concerned school/unit if it is deprived of the grant,” said Karekar.

