Alternate day water supply plan scrapped in Pune
As the catchment areas witnessed good rains during the last few weeks the dam water storage has increased and so Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has scrapped its plan to provide alternate day water supply.
PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “PMC had earlier announced alternate day water supply between July 4 and July 11. The catchment areas received good rainfall and the water stock has improved, so we have cancelled the alternate day water supply system.”
As of July 22, the dam water storage is 68 per cent.
Pune city has been getting water from Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams. The capacity of these dams is 29.72 TMC water. Ahmednagar Road gets water supply from Bhama Askhed dam.
Shinde-Fadnavis coalition’s claim for 200 votes in the prez poll falls flat
The claim made by the ruling Shinde-Fadnavis coalition to get 200 votes for Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election fell flat as they could gather 181 votes, according to the figures declared by the Election Commission of India on Thursday. The 181 votes also include 15 votes that Murmu secured from Shiv Sena, as declared by Uddhav Thackeray. Chief minister Eknath Shinde said if mission 200 is not completed, Murmu bagged more votes from Maharashtra.
CBSE Class 12 results: Lucknow students excel with humanities, score more than 99%
Pinju Sanjay of Study Hall, Lucknow broke the myth that only science students can score in excess of 99%. Pinju scored 99.2% with humanities in CBSE Class 12 examinations, the result of which was declared on Friday. He wants to pursue BA with history honours and wants to seek admission at St Stephen's College, Hindu College or Ramjas College (all in Delhi) by cracking the Central University Entrance Test.
Varanasi: Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, four arrested
Four members of a vehicle lifters' gang were arrested from the Lalkuti area in Varanasi on Friday, police said. A total of 11 two-wheelers were also recovered from their possession, they added. Deputy commissioner of police, Kashi Zone RS Gautam has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to the police team that made the arrest. A total of 11 two-wheelers, including scooties and bikes, were recovered from their possession.
Rebel Shiv Sena leaders target Uddhav, Aaditya
The Shiv Sena leaders led by chief minister Eknath Shinde have hardened their stance towards the first family of Sena and have openly taken on them for the first time since their rebellion last month. After Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray launched his statewide tour, rebel MLA Suhas Kande threatened to confront him with thousands of his workers in Nashik, but was stopped by police. Aaditya called the party rebels “traitors”.
NIA declares ₹10L reward against Khalistan Tiger Force chief Nijjar
The National Investigation Agency on Friday announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh on Canada-based chief of Khalistan Tiger Force, who is linked to a conspiracy to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar last year. It said the wanted terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who hails from Bharsinghpur village in Phillaur area of Jalandhar is also promoting a secessionist and violent agenda of the banned pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in India.
