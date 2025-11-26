Amadea Enterprises summoned on Dec 4 after seeking more time to respond to 42-crore stamp duty notice

The Inspector General of Stamps and Registration has set a hearing for Amadea Enterprises on December 4, after the firm requested an additional 15 days to respond to a notice seeking ₹42 crore in unpaid and cancellation-related stamp duty. The company is controlled by Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The deal sparked a political controversy after officials alleged the land was undervalued. (HT)

“We have scheduled the hearing on December 4, following Amadea’s lawyers’ request on November 24,” said joint district registrar Santosh Hingane.

Ten lawyers representing Amadea appeared at the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) office on Monday to request more time to file their reply. The notice, issued on November 7, concerns the disputed purchase of nearly 40 acres of Mahar Watan land in the Mundhwa–Koregaon Park area, a property that traditionally belongs to the Mahar community and cannot be sold, transferred, or mortgaged without prior government approval.

The deal sparked a political controversy after officials alleged the land was undervalued. Amadea claimed a 5% stamp duty waiver through a letter of intent, while the remaining 2% duty went unpaid, yet the sale deed was registered at the Bavdhan sub-registrar office by power-of-attorney holder Sheetal Tejwani and Amadea partner Digvijay Patil. Following criticism, Ajit Pawar announced that the deal would be cancelled.

Amadea had initially requested a 14-day extension on November 18, but the department granted only seven days until November 24. joint IGR Rajendra Muthe warned that action under the Registration Act could be taken if the firm fails to comply.

Ajit Pawar defended his son, saying responsibility lies with the sub-registrar who permitted the registration. Amadea, jointly owned by Parth Pawar and his cousin Digvijay Patil, had executed the sale agreement on May 20, paying just ₹500 in stamp duty after seeking a ₹21-crore waiver for a proposed data centre.