Amid rains, Pune residents complain of unattended garbage
Pune residents have complained that garbage near KK Market–Bibwewadi stretch and Metro construction site in Shivajinagar often remain unattended
Pune: The Shivajinagar residents have complained that garbage near KK Market–Bibwewadi stretch and Metro construction site in Shivajinagar often remain unattended. They said that rains compound the problem as trash spills over onto the roads.
Sanjeev Jawale of Narveer Tanajiwadi area, said, “I complained to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) about garbage in front of my house. The cleaners came and cleared the spot only once. The ward officers should take steps to keep the area clean as filth causes foul smell and breeding of mosquitoes and insects near my neighbourhood.”
Another resident Ram Bansode said, “Our complaints to ward office fall on deaf ears and garbage remains unattended. Waterlogging and overflowing sewage are also plaguing the locality.”
Residents of Bibwewadi claim that civic authorities have failed to take action against those dumping trash on streets.
PMC official Ramesh Vamanrao Shelar said that the ward offices in Bibwewadi, Satara road, Padmavati and Tanajiwadi are responsible for keeping the areas clean.
“The ward offices have been told to address issues raised by residents,” Shelar said.
