APMC markets to remain closed in Pune on May 13 

The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Pune has declared a one-day election holiday on Monday, May 13 in accordance with the voting day for the Pune and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies. Pune Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) market. (HT FILE)

According to the circular issued by the APMC, Pune, “On Monday 13 May 2024, in connection with the Maharashtra 34 Pune and 36 Shirur Lok Sabha General Election 2024 polling, Agricultural Produce Market Committee at Market Yard Pune Fruits Vegetables Market, Bhusar Grains Market, Banana Market, Flower Market, Leaf Market, Petrol Pump Department, Weighing Katta and the department at Moshi APMC, Khadki APMC, Manjari APMC and Uttamnagar will remain closed.”