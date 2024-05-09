APMC markets to remain closed in Pune on May 13
May 09, 2024 07:18 AM IST
APMC Pune declares one-day holiday on May 13 for Pune and Shirur Lok Sabha election voting; Market Yard and other departments to remain closed.
The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Pune has declared a one-day election holiday on Monday, May 13 in accordance with the voting day for the Pune and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies.
According to the circular issued by the APMC, Pune, “On Monday 13 May 2024, in connection with the Maharashtra 34 Pune and 36 Shirur Lok Sabha General Election 2024 polling, Agricultural Produce Market Committee at Market Yard Pune Fruits Vegetables Market, Bhusar Grains Market, Banana Market, Flower Market, Leaf Market, Petrol Pump Department, Weighing Katta and the department at Moshi APMC, Khadki APMC, Manjari APMC and Uttamnagar will remain closed.”
Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
Share this article