 APMC markets to remain closed in Pune on May 13  - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

APMC markets to remain closed in Pune on May 13 

ByHT Correspondent
May 09, 2024 07:18 AM IST

APMC Pune declares one-day holiday on May 13 for Pune and Shirur Lok Sabha election voting; Market Yard and other departments to remain closed.

The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Pune has declared a one-day election holiday on Monday, May 13 in accordance with the voting day for the Pune and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies. 

Pune Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) market. (HT FILE)
Pune Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) market. (HT FILE)

According to the circular issued by the APMC, Pune, “On Monday 13 May 2024, in connection with the Maharashtra 34 Pune and 36 Shirur Lok Sabha General Election 2024 polling, Agricultural Produce Market Committee at Market Yard Pune Fruits Vegetables Market, Bhusar Grains Market, Banana Market, Flower Market, Leaf Market, Petrol Pump Department, Weighing Katta and the department at Moshi APMC, Khadki APMC, Manjari APMC and Uttamnagar will remain closed.”  

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / APMC markets to remain closed in Pune on May 13 

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On