App-based transport services must follow norms or face action: Pratap Sarnaik

App-based bus, car, and bike taxi services operating in the state must strictly comply with legal and regulatory norms, warned Pratap Sarnaik, minister of transport of Maharashtra. He said that private transport operators found violating the rules will face strict action. The meeting was attended by transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar along with other senior officials of the transport department. (HT)

Sarnaik was speaking at a review meeting held in the city on Friday regarding various issues concerning app-based transport services. The meeting was attended by transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar along with other senior officials of the transport department.

Sarnaik said, “The state government has always supported innovation and welcomed positive changes in the transportation sector. However, all app-based bus, car, and bike taxi services need to operate in full compliance with legal frameworks.”

He further pointed out that app-based transport operators must comply with both the central and state guidelines.

“These rules are formulated with the interests and safety of passengers in mind, and therefore, their enforcement is equally important. The government aims to ensure that commuters are protected and that transport operations remain safe, legal, and efficient,” he said.

“I rely on app-based taxis almost every day for my commute to work and running errands. Sometimes drivers cancel without notice, and there are safety issues late at night, especially for women. I think the government’s decision to enforce stricter legal norms is a step in the right direction,” said Sneha Kulkarni, an IT professional.