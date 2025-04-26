Approval for two helipads, eight parking bays at Shirdi airport

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday approved the construction of two helipads and eight parking bays at Shirdi Airport, along with the airport’s expansion and modernisation, as per communication from the chief minister’s office (CMO). The approval was granted during the 91st board meeting of the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai. (FILE PHOTO)

The decision comes ahead of the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela. The approval was granted during the 91st board meeting of the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde was also present at the meeting. Swati Pandey, vice-chairperson and managing director of MADC, made a detailed presentation on the various projects. The CM also directed officials to submit a plan for the extension of the runway at Amravati Airport, citing the growing industrial network in the region. He further stressed the need to develop a revenue model for the airport.

Highlighting that the cargo terminal work at Shirdi Airport is already progressing, Fadnavis said that due to the proximity of Shirdi to Nashik, “The airport will serve as a convenient entry point for pilgrims arriving by air during the Kumbh Mela.” He further said, “The expansion will help manage the anticipated surge in air traffic during the religious event. The approved proposal includes eight new parking bays, two helipads, and upgradation of the passenger terminal.”

Fadnavis also emphasised the importance of developing Latur Airport in light of the region’s rapid overall growth. The improved facility is also expected to benefit nearby districts such as Beed and Dharashiv. He further instructed that work on Karad Airport be expedited and night-landing capabilities be introduced.

The CM also suggested extending the runway at Chandrapur Airport to accommodate chartered flights and directed the exploration of two to three alternate sites for a proposed airport at Gadchiroli.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing work at airports in Ratnagiri, Akola, Kolhapur, Nanded, and Dhule. Currently, flights are operational on 16 routes across the state under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN), and eight additional proposals have been submitted to the Centre.