AQI improves to ‘satisfactory’ level in Pune

After experiencing ‘moderate’ level air quality for almost 14 days, which had serious health impact, the city is now experiencing a slight improvement. As per the SAFAR-IITM, the air quality is expected to improve in the upcoming days. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On Thursday, the air quality in Pune was recorded at ‘satisfactory’ level with a significant reduction in both PM 2.5 and PM 10.

A green alert for ‘satisfactory’ air quality has been issued by SAFAR-IITM. The PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentration was below the standard limit. The PM 2.5 was recorded as 45 micrograms per cubic meter while the PM 10 was recorded as 72.

As per the SAFAR-IITM, the air quality is expected to improve in the upcoming days. However, areas like Shivajinagar, Swargate, Katraj, and a few other areas where traffic flow is high and several construction activities going on are expected to experience higher pollution levels in the air.

The city experienced an increase in air pollution since October 12 when the AQI was recorded as 111. Both PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentration levels in the atmosphere were above the standard level decided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The highest AQI was recorded as 145 on October 23. The PM 10 concentration was 110 micrograms per cubic meter and the PM 2.5 level was recorded as 70 micrograms per cubic metre.

The SAFAR-IITM has issued a yellow alert for moderate-quality levels that cause adverse impacts on human health, especially for those who have respiratory issues.

As per the expert, the change in the atmosphere has led to a reduction in air pollution in the city. The city is experiencing a clear sky. There is no cloud cover over the city which traps the ground layer in the atmosphere. The wind circulation also increased helping to avoid the pollutant concentrations in the atmosphere.

This situation is expected to continue as the city will continue to experience a clear sky.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather and forecasting division, at India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune, said,” With the non-existence of strong atmospheric conditions, the city will experience the mainly clear sky in the next 4-5 days.”

