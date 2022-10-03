Home / Cities / Pune News / ARAI to begin ‘mobility research centre’ at Talegaon

ARAI to begin ‘mobility research centre’ at Talegaon

Published on Oct 03, 2022 11:28 PM IST

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) will start “mobility research centre” at Takwe near Talegaon in Pune district

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) will start "mobility research centre" at Takwe near Talegaon in Pune district. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) will start “mobility research centre” at Takwe near Talegaon in Pune district. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) will start “mobility research centre” at Takwe near Talegaon in Pune district. The project, coming up at ARAI’s fourth campus in the city since 2019, will have various testing facilities. ARAI’s other city campus include Kothrud (headquarters), homologation and technology centre (Chakan) and forging industry division (Chakan).

A ‘test track’ is also planned at Takwe centre.

“We have received requisite permissions, including environment clearance. The centre will have autonomous vehicle development and testing, cylinder testing, firefighting equipment testing and other facilities unavailable at our other campuses,” said SS Thipse, senior deputy director, ARAI.

“Discussion is on to start a ‘test track’ for self-driving cars if the campus has required space. The ministry of heavy industries has allocated funds under the capital goods scheme to ARAI to establish these facilities,” he said.

According to an ARAI official, the Takwe centre’s infrastructure development was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The mobility centre will have facilities to test futuristic designs and cue autonomous vehicles. The estimated land provided for the mobility centre is around 110 acres and along with testing tracks it will also have a certification facility for equipment related to construction and mining industry, according to ARAI spokesperson.

