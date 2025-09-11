Argument over dropping girl home leads to firing, 3 arrested

An argument among five men and a minor over dropping a 10th standard girl home escalated into a firing incident at Wadgaon Maval on Monday night. Police have arrested three accused while the prime suspect remains at large. Two rounds were fired, but Akshay managed to escape unhurt into a nearby housing society. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred around 8pm at Ekvira Chowk, where the four men allegedly opened fire on Akshay Eknath Mohite. Two rounds were fired, but Akshay managed to escape unhurt into a nearby housing society.

On Tuesday, Wadgaon Maval police booked Saurabh Abhishek Rajaram Owhal, 28, Ranjit Balasaheb Owhal, 23, Prathamesh Dive, 23, and Rohidas Waghmare. Abhishek, Ranjit, and Prathamesh were arrested the same day, while Rohidas is still on the run.

According to police, the trouble began when Akshay’s cousin, a class 10 student, dropped home a girl known to the accused. Angered by this, the accused allegedly forced the boy into a Scorpio vehicle and assaulted him. Later, they confronted Akshay, too.

But it did not end there. That same evening, they returned to confront Akshay, when he was with friends at Ekvira Chowk. After verbal abuse, Rohidas allegedly pulled out a pistol. The first round misfired, and when Akshay and his friends tried to flee, another shot was fired. No one was injured, and Akshay managed to flee and take refuge in a housing society.

Inspector Kumar Kadam, Wadgaon Maval Police Station, said, “Rohidas, Ranjit and Prathamesh have criminal records. They were arrested in a 2024 murder case by Mahalunge police. They were recently released on bail, and in order to create terror in the locality, they fired at the victim.”

Kadam added that the issue of dropping the girl home was only a pretext. “The accused fired to spread fear in the area. We have arrested three of them, while efforts are on to trace the other. We are also probing how they procured the firearm.”