Armed robber ties up security guard, steals 7.11 lakh from showroom in Wakdewadi

A masked assailant tied up a security guard at knifepoint and looted ₹7.11 lakh in cash from a Royal Enfield showroom in Wakdewadi on August 19. The incident took place at Brahma Motors Royal Enfield showroom at around 2:45 am, according to a complaint filed by the general manager, Indrasen Jachak. Due to the time of the incident and poor lighting, CCTV footage was unclear, making it difficult to identify the perpetrator. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said the accused entered the premises by threatening the security guard, Raju Khan, on duty with a cutter. The suspect tied Khan’s hands with nylon straps. The robber then coerced Khan into accessing the cash counter room by using keys from the manager’s cabin.

Due to the time of the incident and poor lighting, CCTV footage was unclear, making it difficult to identify the perpetrator. However, senior inspector Vikramsingh Kadam of Khadki Police Station said, “ The precision of the crime suggests insider knowledge. The investigation is currently being focused on all angles,” he said.