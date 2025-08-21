Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Armed robber ties up security guard, steals 7.11 lakh from showroom in Wakdewadi

ByNadeem Inamdar
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 04:14 am IST

Police said the accused entered the premises by threatening the security guard, Raju Khan, on duty with a cutter

A masked assailant tied up a security guard at knifepoint and looted 7.11 lakh in cash from a Royal Enfield showroom in Wakdewadi on August 19. The incident took place at Brahma Motors Royal Enfield showroom at around 2:45 am, according to a complaint filed by the general manager, Indrasen Jachak.

Due to the time of the incident and poor lighting, CCTV footage was unclear, making it difficult to identify the perpetrator. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Due to the time of the incident and poor lighting, CCTV footage was unclear, making it difficult to identify the perpetrator. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said the accused entered the premises by threatening the security guard, Raju Khan, on duty with a cutter. The suspect tied Khan’s hands with nylon straps. The robber then coerced Khan into accessing the cash counter room by using keys from the manager’s cabin. 

Due to the time of the incident and poor lighting, CCTV footage was unclear, making it difficult to identify the perpetrator. However, senior inspector Vikramsingh Kadam of Khadki Police Station said, “ The precision of the crime suggests insider knowledge. The investigation is currently being focused on all angles,” he said.

News / Cities / Pune / Armed robber ties up security guard, steals 7.11 lakh from showroom in Wakdewadi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On