Home / Cities / Pune News / Armed robbers loot 25 lakh from Angadia office in Pune

Armed robbers loot 25 lakh from Angadia office in Pune

pune news
Published on Nov 13, 2022 12:33 AM IST

Four to five armed men robbed ₹25 lakh cash from Angadia office at Market Yard in Pune on Saturday morning

Four to five armed men robbed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 lakh cash from an Angadia office (in pic) at Market Yard in Pune on Saturday morning. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)
Four to five armed men robbed 25 lakh cash from an Angadia office (in pic) at Market Yard in Pune on Saturday morning. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

PUNE: Four to five armed men robbed 25 lakh cash from an Angadia office at Market Yard on Saturday morning. The Angadia system is a traditional parallel banking system where traders and rich people send cash and costly items from one place to another through a person called Angadia.

The Market Yard police and crime branch officials have formed teams to nab the accused who looted from the office located about 500 metres from a police station.

According to the police, the footages of CCTV camera installed at the office show the accused threatening staffers with arms, including pistols, and stealing cash from drawers. The CCTV cameras of nearby shops have captured the bikes used by the accused to escape.

Police said that the armed robbers entered the Angadia office located on the first floor of four-storeyed Ganaraj Market building around 11:30 am. When the two staffers present at the office tried to resist them, while an accused broke the door glass with a sickle and threatened them, another fired a bullet shot from a gun at the ground. After robbing the office, the accused walked some distance where their accomplices were waiting on bikes and fled towards Satara Road.

As the office is situated at gate number 2 of Market Yard and at a distance from the main road, the fire shot was not heard by people.

Additional commissioner of police Namdev Chavan said, “No one was injured in the firing. We have recorded statements of the complainant and his staffers and a case of robbery has been registered against unknown people.”

Anagha Deshpande, senior inspector, Market Yard police station, said, “We are examining CCTV camera footages from the area to ascertain the identity of accused. Prima facie it appears that the accused fled with the cash by using various motorcycles.”

Police sources confirmed that one of the accused was injured after he broke the glass door of the Angadia office to gain entry.

A crime branch officer said that it appears to be a pre-planned robbery and accused conducted recce as well.

Meanwhile, the Indapur police and local crime branch of rural police in a joint operation had arrested six persons in connection with looting cash worth 3.6 crore from an SUV belonging to an Angadia on the Pune-Solapur highway on September 1. The robbers in a four-wheeler intercepted Angadia’s Scorpio at Varkute village on the highway, opened fire and escaped with the bag containing cash kept at the boot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out