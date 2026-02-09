Army chief reviews operational preparedness in Gujarat, oversees defence exercise

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army’s Southern Command, conducted a comprehensive review of operational preparedness in Gujarat, with a focus on the Creek and Kutch sectors, officials said on Sunday. The exercise assessed operational preparedness across varied conditions and reaffirmed the Southern Command’s ability to respond to security challenges in the region, the Army said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

During his visit, Lt Gen Seth observed a large-scale Defence of Gujarat Exercise aimed at testing the Army’s readiness, coordination among multiple agencies and rapid response capabilities in challenging terrain. The exercise assessed operational preparedness across varied conditions and reaffirmed the Southern Command’s ability to respond to security challenges in the region, the Army said.

At the Bhuj Military Station, the Army Commander inaugurated a mega surgical eye camp organised with specialist ophthalmic teams from the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), New Delhi. The outreach programme screened more than 2,500 patients from over 120 remote villages across Gujarat. Over 200 patients underwent surgical procedures, restoring their vision through advanced diagnostic and surgical interventions, officials said.

The initiative, according to the Army, was part of its ongoing efforts to extend quality healthcare services to remote and underserved areas, particularly in border regions.

Later in Ahmedabad, Lt Gen Seth and Komal Seth, Regional President of the Southern Command Army Women Welfare Association, interacted with Veer Naris and Veer Matas. The interaction focused on acknowledging the contribution and sacrifices of soldiers and reaffirming the Army’s responsibility towards the welfare of their families.

The visit concluded with ‘Shaurya Sandhya’, a cultural and martial programme attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The event featured performances by Army personnel and cultural presentations by students, showcasing martial traditions and classical dance forms alongside themes centred on national development and security.

Officials said the programme was aimed at strengthening the Army’s outreach with the civilian population and highlighting its role beyond operational duties.