Army proposes closure of 24 roads in Pune Cantt post excision

The Local Military Authority (LMA) have proposed closure of public roads in eight out of twelve civilian pockets post excision in Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) area reasoning that link roads or alternate roads are available for commuters to use. The Army has proposed an FSI of one for commercial areas in the immediate vicinity of its many sensitive installations and establishments. (HT PHOTO)

The military authorities in their letter to the PCB chief executive officer (CEO) Subrat Pal dated March 4 had mentioned road closures will be implemented in designated pockets to maintain the homogeneity of cantonment and also stated that all roads under excision carrying civilian traffic to be maintained by the state government.

These roads include Nehru Marg, 1.2 km; Abdul Kalam Marg, 1 km; LBS Marg, 1.2 km; Jijamata Marg, 0.9 km; MM road upto HQ Southern Command, 0.4 km; Rajendra Singhji Road, 0.8 km; Mayo Road, 0.6 km; Kahun Road 1.2 km; Pattison Road, 0.8 km; PG Road, 1.3 km; Arjun Road 1.1 km; Ross Road, 0.8 km; Mans Fd Road, 0.6 km; Dr Coyaji Road, 1.3 km; Stavely Road, 0.7 km; Llyod Road, 0.4 km; Lawrence Road, 1.3 km; Napier Road, 0.9 km; Cross Road, 0.7 km; Wanowrie Road, 1.0 km; RF Lines Road, 2 km; Fergusson Road, 1.0 km; Wanowrie Road 0.9 km and Kitchner Road, 0.6 km.

Pal when contacted said, “I cannot comment on the issue at this stage. ”

Pal in his letter to chief secretary Nitin Kareer has attached a copy of the letter by the army regarding its concerns about security, Floor Space Index (FSI) and road closure including other views of the authority.

The LMA Dakshin (south) Maharashtra and Goa sub-area, has simultaneously raised security concerns regarding excision of the civil area of PCB and has proposed an FSI of one for safeguarding its security establishments.

The LMA’s main contention is ‘no excision without FSI restriction’ even as the PCB has sent a detailed, 45-page draft proposal seeking excision of civil areas to the chief secretary of Maharashtra.

The LMA stated that post excision it is expected that there will be a surge of traffic flowing into the cantonment area. In order to safeguard the interests of the residents it is proposed to close a few roads which are presently open to the public .

Roads identified for closure are primarily in eight pockets of the twelve independent pockets proposed in the excision. These roads are to be closed to achieve access control with these eight major pockets and to safeguard security concerns of the station. Few of the roads proposed to be closed have defence land on either side. Closure of these roads will not affect traffic movement since alternate link roads are available , the LMA pointed out in the official communication.

The PCB has proposed excision of 246.8 acres of notified civilian area to be merged with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) with a report formally submitted to state government.

Pal on March 6 submitted a 45-page draft proposal report to the Chief Secretary Government of Maharashtra outlining the precise excision of notified civilian area from original cantonment board jurisdiction.

The total area of Pune cantonment is 2962.060 acres of land out of which 246.8 is notified as civil cum bazar (commercial) area under the board management which is proposed for merger along with three other pockets comprising Ghorpadi village, Fatimanagar, Cavalry Parade ground classified as class B 2 land under the management of Pune district collector and state government.