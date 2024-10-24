Menu Explore
Assembly polls: Bapu Bhegde resigns as NCP state V-P

ByVicky Pathare
Oct 24, 2024 07:04 AM IST

After the announcement of MLA Sunil Shelke’s candidacy for the Maval assembly seat from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the party’s Maharashtra vice-president Bapu Bhegde resigned from the post on Wednesday.

I am firm on my decision and will contest the election under any circumstances. I will soon share the date of filing the nomination papers, said Bhegde. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Bhegde, who has been an NCP party worker since 1999 and was also keen on contesting the assembly election in 2024, has decided to contest the election as an independent candidate.

Speaking at a press meet in Talegaon around 4 pm on Wednesday, Bhegde said, “I have been a loyal party worker since the NCP was formed in 1999. Before that, we were working with the Congress. This year, I was keen to contest the Maval assembly election and had expressed my desire to our leader Ajit Dada, and was preparing for the same. I expected the party to give me the ticket. However, the party has given the opportunity to someone else, disregarding my request.”

“I am firm on my decision and will contest the election under any circumstances. I will soon share the date of filing the nomination papers,” he said.

