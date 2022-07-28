At 32.4 degrees Celsius, Pune records highest day temperature for July
Pune on Thursday reported the highest day temperature in July with mercury soaring to 32.4 degrees Celsius. The day temperature was five degrees Celsius more than normal, according to the met department. With day temperature on a gradual rise, the weather department has noted that the city may experience convective activity.
Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, India Meteorological Department (IMD), said monsoon activity will weaken for Maharashtra from Thursday.
“Monsoon will be weak with no warning, except for likely moderate thunderstorm in afternoon hours especially over central Maharashtra, including Pune and Marathwada, in the coming days. This is due to presence of moisture and rise in temperature. Day temperature in many parts is expected to be more than 30 degrees Celsius. Overall rainfall will be very light to light, but there will be a chance of convective activity in afternoon and evening hours. If a convective cell develops and passes through the city area, Pune can experience a short period of intense rain with moderate rainfall and adjacent areas may experience no or light rainfall,” said Kashyapi.
From Wednesday, Pune city reported day temperature at 31.3 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees more than normal. On Thursday, the day temperature was five degrees more than normal.
On Wednesday, the highest maximum temperature was 33.8 degrees Celsius reported in Solapur. It was 2.7 degrees more than normal.
“The day temperature across Maharashtra can be seen on the increasing trend with the highest maximum temperature on Thursday reported at 34.2 degrees Celsius at Solapur. The day temperature at Solapur was 3.1 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. This also indicates that there is less cloud cover over Maharashtra. Day temperatures at various places in Maharashtra are likely to see a rising trend in the next few days,” said Kashyapi.
After an intense spell of rainfall on Wednesday, Pune city now reports seasonal rainfall from June 1 to July 28 at 409.3 mm against the normal rainfall of 316.4 mm. Pune reports excess rainfall of 92.9 mm.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
