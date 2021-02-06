IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / At 93.14 per litre, petrol crosses highest-ever price in Pune
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

At 93.14 per litre, petrol crosses highest-ever price in Pune

On February 5th, the price of petrol crossed the mark of 93
READ FULL STORY
By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:25 PM IST

On February 5th, the price of petrol crossed the mark of 93.14 per litre in Pune, the highest ever recorded in the city.

The petrol price increased by 0.29 on Feb 5 and recorded 93.14 rs per litre, the diesel price also increased by 0.31 and recorded a price of 82.38 per litre which is also the highest rate ever.

Ali Daruwala, spokesperson of All India Petrol Dealers Association claimed that the petrol price had reached to 93 per litre in 2013 though he could not remember the specific date. The price on Friday is highest since then.

“Unfortunately, petrol has crossed 93 in Pune. In 2013, the petrol price had reached 93 in the UPA regime. Taxation is the main reason behind it. Our income has gone down because of Covid-19 pandemic and the government is getting income through taxation. I request the government to cut taxation and give relief to common people,” Daruwala said.

Petrol prices have been steadily increasing in the last few months. On August 16, 2020 petrol prices were at 87.05 and diesel prices at 78.67 per litre. After price fluctuations in the following months, on Dec 7, 2020 petrol price reached to 90 and diesel price at 78.97 per litre. After remaining steady almost for a month, petrol and diesel prices soared on Jan 6, 2021 and reached to 90.25 per litre and 79.25 per litre respectively. The prices have been on the rise since then and on Friday, the petrol price finally crossed the mark of 93.

According to experts, these are the highest prices of petrol and diesel ever in the city and the heavy taxation is responsible for it.

“We are paying 32 excise duty on petrol imposed by the Central government. The government increased 10 excise duty on petrol in May 2020. If it withdraws the price, it will fall back in the range of 80. The best option is to bring petrol and diesel under GST,” Vivek Velankar president of Sajag Nagrik Manch and RTI activist.

“The higher price of petrol will impact the lives of common people and the rising price of diesel will increase inflation. The government has to take immediate action,” added Velankar.

The soaring price of petrol has started to impact the livelihoods of common people.

“Our income margin has reduced because of the rise in petrol prices. First, we used to get 30-40 per home delivery order in the area of 8 kilometres. Now, we have to do delivery up to the area of 12 kilometres and are just making 15 per order. The increasing petrol prices are making it more and more difficult to survive. I don’t know how we are going to cope with it,” said Sagar Ghare who is working as a delivery person for Zomato in Pune.

“Now offices have resumed, and travelling is a must. Due to the risk of Covid-19, priority is given to private vehicles for travelling. But because of increased prices of petrol and diesel we need to think before using our two-wheeler or four-wheeler vehicle. If this trend continues, I fear soon the prices of other essential goods will start to rise,” said Deepali Hatekar, a resident of Kothrud said.

BOXXX

Header: Rise in petrol prices

For 07-12-2020

Petrol 90.00

Diesel 78.97

For 06-01-2021

Petrol 90.25

Diesel 79.25

For 07-01-2021

Petrol 90.51

Diesel 79.54

For 13-01-2021

Petrol 90.75

Diesel 79.80

For 14-01-2021

Petrol 90.99

Diesel 80.06

For 18-01-2021

Petrol 91.23

Diesel 80.33

For 19-01-2021

Petrol 91.47

Diesel 80.58

For 22-01-2021

Petrol 91.71

Diesel 80.83

For 23-01-2021

Petrol 91.95

Diesel 81.09

For 26-01-2021

Petrol 92.28

Diesel 81.46

For 29-01-2021

Petrol 92.52

Diesel 81.72

For 04-02-2021

Petrol 92.85

Diesel 82.07

For 05-02-2021

Petrol 93.14

Diesel 82.38

BOXX 2

Header: The previous highest

On 2nd April 2018

Petrol 81.54

Diesel 67.71

On 7th Sep 2018

Petrol 87.27

Diesel is 75.23

7th Dec 2020

Petrol 90.00

Diesel 78.97

5th Feb 2021

Petrol 93.14

Diesel 82.38

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
(From L) Pandit Upendra Bhat, disciple of Pt Bhimsen Joshi; Bhimsen’s son Shrinivas Joshi and disciple Anand Bhate at the birth centenary function of legendary vocalist, on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
(From L) Pandit Upendra Bhat, disciple of Pt Bhimsen Joshi; Bhimsen’s son Shrinivas Joshi and disciple Anand Bhate at the birth centenary function of legendary vocalist, on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary programme to be held on Feb 6,7

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Close relatives, friends, and family of Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi held an informal interaction at the Sawai Gandharva Memorial in Shivajinagar on February 4, 2021, as part of his birth centenary celebrations, organised by the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC grants permission to reopen 70% schools after inspection

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Around 70 per cent schools in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits were granted permission to reopen classes 5th to 8th until Friday by the civic body
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Protest planned at Hadapsar to support farmer agitation

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:27 PM IST
As part of nationwide chakka jam agitations, various organisations have planned an agitation on Pune-Solapur road on Saturday (February 6)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

City-based colleges gear up for offline lectures from February 15th

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:26 PM IST
After the state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant announced to reopen universities and its affiliated colleges from February 15, city-based colleges have begun preparations for the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Demand to allow general public in local trains in Pune grows

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:26 PM IST
With Mumbai local trains returning back to service, demand to allow the general public inside the Pune –Lonavla local train has been raised by passengers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

At 93.14 per litre, petrol crosses highest-ever price in Pune

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:25 PM IST
On February 5th, the price of petrol crossed the mark of 93
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Survey: 83% of IAS officers feel states must have autonomy to formulate own responses in crises

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:24 PM IST
A survey conducted among 570 retired and serving IAS officers found that 83 per cent of them opined states must have the autonomy to formulate their own responses based on the needs and capacities and close to 85 per cent believed that effective communication works better than penal measures to curb people’s inherent tendencies towards indiscipline
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pune rural reported the least achievement percentage with only 59% vaccinated, 1,474 including 232 FLWs, of the target 2,500 beneficiaries. Zero incidents of adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) were reported in the district on Friday. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Pune rural reported the least achievement percentage with only 59% vaccinated, 1,474 including 232 FLWs, of the target 2,500 beneficiaries. Zero incidents of adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) were reported in the district on Friday. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

73% get vaccine jab; rural Pune continues to lag behind

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:16 PM IST
On Friday, the district reported overall 73% of targeted beneficiaries got vaccinated against Covid, which was led by Pune city as 98% of the targeted beneficiaries were vaccinated while rural Pune continued to lag behind with only 59% vaccination
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 199,540 Covid cases and 4,542 deaths till Friday. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 199,540 Covid cases and 4,542 deaths till Friday. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Pune district sees 10 deaths, 449 fresh Covid cases

By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:14 PM IST
In Pune district, there are a total of 390,574 lakh Covid cases. Of this, 377,312 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,040 deaths in the district, besides 5,222 active cases
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PCMC turns blind eye to trimming of trees by hoarding advertisers

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Pune: Residents and activists claim that the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has not taken action against advertisers who have pruned tree branches for better visibility of their hoardings across the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Cong appoint Bagwe and Joshi as state vice-presidents

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:10 PM IST
PUNE: Pune city unit president Ramesh Bagwe and leader Mohan Joshi were appointed vice-president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress committee
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

IoT stars in global success of local firms

By Salil Urunkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Pune: Most of us are using wearable devices, fitness trackers and seeking information or entertainment by instructing Alexa and Google with voice commands
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker (L) and a beneficiary (R) from Rajiv Gandhi Hospital staff during dry run of Covid-19 vaccination at Yerawada. (HT FILE PHOTO)
A health worker (L) and a beneficiary (R) from Rajiv Gandhi Hospital staff during dry run of Covid-19 vaccination at Yerawada. (HT FILE PHOTO)
pune news

Active Covid cases in Pune district now 6,545

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Active cases in Pune district have come down to 6,545 as per the state health department on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beneficiaries at an observation area during a Covid-19 vaccination drive at Aundh district hospital in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
Beneficiaries at an observation area during a Covid-19 vaccination drive at Aundh district hospital in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Vaccination sites increased to 135 in Pune division

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:01 PM IST
The administration has increased the Covid-19 vaccination sites from current 89 to 135 in Pune division
READ FULL STORY
Close
Creative abstract cyber crime, online piracy and internet web hacking concept: 3D render illustration of the macro view of metal handcuffs and wooden judge mallet, gavel or hammer on laptop notebook computer keyboard with selective focus effect (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Creative abstract cyber crime, online piracy and internet web hacking concept: 3D render illustration of the macro view of metal handcuffs and wooden judge mallet, gavel or hammer on laptop notebook computer keyboard with selective focus effect (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
pune news

Tale of three crime families of Pune - Taak, Dudhani, Kalyani: 31 members and 1,100 cases

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Advocate Aslam Sayyed, who represents most of these men from all three families in the court, pointed out that the family members do not deny their involvement in most of the crimes
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP