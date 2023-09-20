ATS arrests three Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a joint operation with Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals working as construction labourers in the MIDC Bhosari for illegal stay, said officials on Wednesday. The individuals were taken into custody on charges of illegally entering India and residing in Pimpri-Chinchwad without possessing valid immigration documents. ATS in a joint operation with Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Accused have been identified as Sukhantha Bahchi (21), Nayan Bagchi (22) and Samrat Bala (22) all are from Madaripur in Bangladesh. The operation, conducted on Monday, came as a result of meticulous surveillance and intelligence gathering by the ATS. The authorities had been tracking the movements of these individuals, who had reportedly entered India clandestinely.

According to officials, the arrested Bangladeshi nationals had crossed the border into India without the required visas and permits. Their subsequent residence and employment in Pimpri-Chinchwad were in violation of immigration laws.

An official requesting anonymity said, “The accused entered India by paying ₹15,000 at West Bengal border. They also prepared a fake Aadhar card and came to Pimpri-Chinchwad insearch of employment.’’

The detained individuals are currently in custody and will undergo legal proceedings in accordance with Indian immigration laws.

A case has been registered at MIDC Bhosari police station under Passport Act, The Foreigners Act and other relevant sections.

