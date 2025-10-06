Auto, cab drivers to strike today over alleged corruption in transport department

Maharashtra may face disruption in passenger transport services on Thursday as autorickshaw, taxi, and cab drivers have announced a strike to protest alleged corruption and favouritism within the transport department. The shutdown is expected to impact cities such as Mumbai and Pune, where thousands depend on app-based transport. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Indian Gig Workers Forum, which represents thousands of drivers, has accused the transport minister and senior officials of colluding with private app-based companies such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

Keshav Kshirsagar, president of the forum, alleged, “Ola, Uber, and Rapido have been allowed to operate arbitrarily across the state. Instead of taking action against these companies for violating fare guidelines, the minister is accepting sponsorships from them and supporting their operations. Corruption is rampant within the ministry and administrative offices. Drivers demanding enforcement of fair fares are being targeted with police cases and even jailed. The minister who filed a case against Rapido later accepted sponsorship from them during a Dahi Handi event.”

The protest has been timed to coincide with the visit of a central finance department team to Maharashtra, aiming to draw attention to alleged mismanagement and corruption in the transport department. The shutdown is expected to impact cities such as Mumbai and Pune, where thousands depend on app-based transport.

“We have protested at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, the transport commissioner’s office, and other locations, but no action has been taken. Instead, the protesting drivers face legal action. The strike is a necessary step to hold the ministry accountable,” he said.

A similar statewide strike by the forum last month left commuters stranded at airports, railway stations, and bus stands for hours, with some private operators charging exorbitant fares.