Auto driver attacked in Pune for refusing ride

Published on Nov 29, 2022

A 39-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Hadapsar was allegedly attacked with an iron rod by the accused, a resident of Ganesh Nagar

The accused has been identified as Dheeraj Golave (25), a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Hadapsar. Police said that the accused has a criminal record and is a frequent offender. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

A 39-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Hadapsar was allegedly attacked for refusing a ride, said police. The incident took place on Sunday night.

The accused has been identified as Dheeraj Golave (25), a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Hadapsar. Police said that the accused has a criminal record and is a frequent offender.

According to the complaint filed by Balaji Ghodke, on Sunday at around 12:15 am, he was having dinner when Gholave called him outside his house. When he came out, the accused and Bhavadya Kumbhar asked him to take them to Jejuri, but he refused to go.

Police said, even after repetitive requests when Ghodke was not willing to take them to their destination, Golave started thrashing and abusing him. He hit him with an iron rod in which Ghodke suffered injuries and his hand was fractured.”

Police officials from the Hadapsar police station said, as per the complaint filed by the Ghodke, we have booked the accused, during the investigation, it was found that he is a history sheeter and involved in two-three criminal cases.

A case has been registered at Hadapsar police station under sections 307, 326, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

