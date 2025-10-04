Baker Tilly ASA India Expands into Pune

Baker Tilly ASA India, which operates eight offices and employs over 1,200 professionals across the country, has announced its expansion into Pune through a collaboration with ANRK. This move allows Pune-based businesses to access a broader suite of services—including advisory, assurance, tax, and business solutions—bolstered by Baker Tilly ASA India’s national presence and global network. Baker Tilly ASA India, which operates eight offices and employs over 1,200 professionals across the country, has announced its expansion into Pune through a collaboration with ANRK. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“India’s growth story needs strong Indian firms that can partner with businesses at scale,” said Ajay Sethi, Managing Partner, Baker Tilly ASA India LLP. “Pune is a vibrant hub for innovation, industry, and entrepreneurship. With our expansion here, clients can tap into the full strength of Baker Tilly ASA India’s local expertise, powered by national scale and global reach.”

Jehangir Hospital launches robotic orthopaedic surgery clinic

Pune: Jehangir Hospital has introduced the MAKO Robotic-Arm Assisted System, a state-of-the-art technology for joint replacement, through its new Robotic Orthopaedic Surgery Clinic.

“The Robotic Programme is a testament to our commitment to advancing technology in healthcare,” said the hospital’s Chairman. “It reflects our dedication to providing world-class medical care to society at an affordable cost. We are pleased to see it already delivering significant benefits to our patients.”

Senco Gold & Diamonds opens third showroom in Pune

Senco Gold & Diamonds has launched its newest showroom on Laxmi Road, Narayan Peth, Pune, expanding its presence in Maharashtra. Spanning 4,586 sq. ft., the store is the brand’s third outlet in the city, reinforcing its growing nationwide footprint.

“Opening our third showroom in Pune feels especially meaningful,” said Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds. “It’s a celebration of growth, trust, and shared traditions with a city that understands the soul of fine jewellery. The people of Maharashtra, and especially Pune, have embraced our brand, recognising the legacy of trust, design excellence, and karigari that Senco has upheld for over eight decades.”