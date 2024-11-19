Baramati’s battle: In their last rallies, Sharad Pawar bats for generational change; Ajit seeks to blunt emotional pitch 

As the curtains fell on the campaigning for Maharashtra’s November 20 assembly polls, Baramati on Monday witnessed an electrifying showdown. Sharad Pawar, patriarch of the Pawar clan, made a fervent pitch for his grandnephew Yugendra Pawar, while Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar appealed to voters to reject emotional overtures and focus on continuity. Addressing a rally for the NCP (SP) candidate and his grand-nephew Yugendra Pawar, Pawar senior reminisced about his political journey. (HT PHOTO)

Unlike his speeches at other rallies, Sharad Pawar refrained from directly asking Baramati voters to defeat his estranged nephew Ajit Pawar, who parted ways with him in July 2023 to join the BJP-Shiv Sena government. This was in contrast with his sharp criticism against other senior leaders including Dilip Walse Patil, whom Pawar had labelled a “traitor” and had sought to defeat him “big”. Instead, the octogenarian highlighted Baramati’s legacy of embracing generational change in leadership.

“In 1967, you made me your MLA. I became a minister, chief minister, and later represented Baramati in Parliament. Then, Ajit Dada was chosen to serve you, and he worked for 25-30 years. He was made Deputy CM three times and did good work. But now, Baramati needs a new generation to take this forward,” Sharad Pawar told the gathering.

He introduced Yugendra, a 32-year-old political novice, as a “thoughtful, highly educated, and clean” candidate who has reached out to every village in Baramati to understand voter concerns. “Baramati needs fresh energy, and I am confident Yugendra will be your choice to lead this constituency into the future,” Pawar added.

Sharad Pawar also invoked Baramati’s reputation, asking the crowd, “When people discuss Baramati across the country, whose name do they take?” The audience unanimously shouted, “Sharad Pawar!” To this, he replied, “I served Baramati for 25 years, and Ajit Pawar for 30 years. Now it’s time for the new generation—Yugendra Pawar.”

Adding to the rally’s momentum, NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule criticised Ajit Pawar without directly naming him. “Did we invite ED and CBI to Baramati? Why has corruption grown under this ‘Malida gang’ of contractors?” she said, taking a jibe at Ajit’s administration.

She further emphasized Sharad Pawar’s contributions to Baramati, including establishing educational institutions, industrial zones (MIDC), and agricultural hubs. “Some claim they did everything, but these institutions are Sharad Pawar’s legacy,” Sule said.

Ajit Pawar’s Counterattack

Around three kilometres away at a separate rally at the same time, Ajit Pawar urged voters not to be swayed by emotional rhetoric. Highlighting his long association with the constituency, Ajit said, “Baramati voters have trusted me for seven terms. In the past five years, I brought ₹9,000 crore for Baramati’s development. I am confident they will elect me again with the same margin.”

Ajit dismissed the generational argument, asserting that development should take precedence over lineage. “Baramati has grown under my leadership. Let’s continue this progress,” he said, appealing to voters for their support.

The Deputy Chief Minister who also holds the finance ministry, told the gathering development works started by him in Baramati needs to be taken forward.

At the same time, he also accused the opposite side of resorting to the distribution of cash to galvanising support for the campaign. “Baramati has never seen this where women were promised ₹500 in addition to tea, breakfast and lunch. In reality, they were not even given all this.”