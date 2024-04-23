Barne files nomination from Maval Lok Sabha constituency

PUNE: Two-term MP Shrirang Barne on Monday filed his nomination as Mahayuti candidate of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde-faction) from the Maval Lok Sabha constituency in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Two-term MP Shrirang Barne on Monday filed his nomination as Mahayuti candidate of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde-faction) from the Maval Lok Sabha constituency. (HT FILE)

Before the filing of the nomination, a grand rally was organised to showcase the strength of the Mahayuti alliance in the constituency. Barne will face off against Sanjog Waghere of the Shiv Sena (UBT), who is likely to file his nomination papers on Tuesday. The nomination was filed at the PMRDA office in Akurdi.

Speaking during the event, Shinde said, “Barne will complete a hattrick of wins from Maval with a resounding margin this time. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India has progressed a lot in the past ten years. Such an amount of progress has not been seen in the past fifty years. Whatever work PM Modi is doing at the centre we are also replicating the same in the state. There is only one important agenda of the Mahayuti government which is development,” Shinde said.

During the rally, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, former MP Amar Sable, former Leader of Opposition Praveen Darekar, former minister of State Sanjay aka Balabhau Bhegde, MLA Ashwini Jagtap, Anna Bansode, Umatai Khapare and Prashant Thakur and large number of Mahayuti alliance members and supporters were present.

The constituency comprises six assembly segments, with three falling under the Pune district (Pimpri, Chinchwad, and Maval), and the remaining three (Uran, Panvel, and Karjat) under the Raigad district.