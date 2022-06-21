Beware of joint pains in monsoons, eat healthy; caution Pune docs
City-based doctors noted that there is usually a spike in cases of orthopedic and kidney infections during the monsoon season. Senior citizens with kidney ailments and joint-related ailments need to take extra precautions during this season, suggested doctors.
Dr Ashish Suryavanshi orthopaedic surgeon, Lokmanya Hospital said that monsoon can be harsh on your joints.
“Weather-related joint pain is commonly seen in patients with osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis and can negatively impact their hips, knees, elbows, shoulders, and hands. This pain can interfere with one’s ability to do their daily activities.Majority of people encounter joint pain, muscle stiffness, and injury pain during the rainy season owing to sudden changes in the humidity levels, atmospheric pressure, sudden shift in the temperature, and precipitation. People with arthritis are more sensitive to the barometric changes,” said Dr Surayavanshi.
Dr Rajan Kothari, orthopedic surgeon, Apollo Spectra Pune said that the sudden change in the temperature lowers one’s immunity making him/her falling prey to infections.
“During the humid conditions in the rainy season, cleanliness and personal hygiene are important as not taking care can cause kidney infections, damage, and scarring. Kidney scarring can raise the risk of high blood pressure and impaired kidney function in later life. Malaria, leptospirosis, dengue, typhoid, acute gastroenteritis, hepatitis A, and hepatitis E are seen during the rainy season and can lead to renal inflammation which may further lead to kidney failure. Drink enough water, take medication on time, eat a lot of seasonal fruits, and avoid holding urine for a long time to keep your kidneys healthy.”
While talking about the remedies to take care during monsoon, Dr Suryavanshi said that a sedentary lifestyle should be avoided. “Regular physical activity can reduce joint pain. Avoid junk, spicy, oily, and canned foods that can aggravate joint pain, stay hydrated to maintain the elasticity of joints, and take a warm bath to improve circulation and reduce joint pain,” he said.
