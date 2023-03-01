Bhide Wada tenants to get compensation as per ready reckoner rates

In a question raised in the Maharashtra state legislative assembly on Tuesday about the construction of a national memorial to Savitribai Phule at Bhide Wada in Pune, the state chief minister Eknath Shinde replied positively to it and said it is the top priority of the state government. Pune, India - February 14, 2021: Bhide Wada, India's first girls's school opened by Savitribai Phule on Shivaji Road, Budhwar Peth lying in a state of disrepair and complete apathy in Pune, India, on Sunday, February 14, 2021. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO) (Ravindra Joshi/HT Photo)

According to the CM, a joint meeting with of all stakeholders regarding this issue will be held soon. MLC Chetan Tupe of the Hadpsar constituency had raised the issue in the legislative assembly.

Whereas in the reply to the question, state Industry minister Uday Samant responded to the question and informed that, “The meeting is going to be held with Pune district collector, Pune municipal commissioner and urban development department officials. The issue of getting fair compensations to the tenants in this wada will be discussed and the compensation would be according to the ready reckoner and market value rates.”

“The Bhide Wada development case is in the High Court, and we have directed the concerned department to distribute funds worth approximately ₹10 crore to the existing tenants. This will help to settle down the issue and get possession of the Wada, “CM Shinde stated.

MLA Tupe had also requested that Bhide Wada be designated as a heritage structure because it is nearly 150 years old. Samant clarified in its response that the archaeological department has already stated that it cannot be included on the list of heritage structures.