Bhosari police book man for rape

Pune: The Bhosari police have booked a youth for bringing a girl from Madhya Pradesh to Pune and allegedly raping her. According to the police, the accused identified as Mukesh Ramesh Panya (29), a resident of Dindori in Madhya Pradesh, brought the woman to Bhosari on the pretext of providing her a job and instead incarcerated her in a room and allegedly raped her on a number of occasions and threatened to kill her if she reported the matter to the police. He even broke her mobile phone so that she would not be able to communicate to the family members or the police. Later, the girl managed to escape and went to Dindori and lodged a police complaint after which the MP police transferred investigation to Bhosari police station. Further investigation is on to nab the accused, the police said.

Four booked for assaulting hospital staff in Undri

Pune: The Kondhwa police have lodged an FIR against four persons for allegeding barging into a private hospital and stealing cash and medicines on Thursday night. The accused assaulted the hospital staff and fled with cash estimated be worth ₹13,000. According to the police, the incident took place around midnight on Thursday when the accused came to Indus Hospital in Undri on the pretext of availing treatment for one of his accomplices.

Sardar Patil, inspector incharge, Kondhwa police station, said that the four accused came on a two-wheeler and told the hospital staff that one of their persons had sustained leg injury. While the staffer rushed for equipment to tend the wound, the accused assaulted a compounder and stole the cash, injections and medicines.

The complainant identified as Rajabhau Lawate (24), a compounder, who opposed them was hit on the head with a chair while the other staffers were physically assaulted with iron rods. The accused then sped away on their two-wheeler. The victim after being administered first aid treatment rushed to Undri police chowki where an FIR was lodged in the case. Assistant police inspector RS Mohite, the investigation officer in the case, said that the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and will be arrested soon.

Youth arrested for posing as ‘don’, physical assault

Pune: The Warje Malwadi police have arrested 24-year-old Vaibhav alias Papya Ukare on charges of spreading terror in the area and assaulting a father-son duo to impress upon the area that he was a ‘don’. The incident took place on Sunday at Karvenagar chowk when he assaulted a victim identified as Sanjay alias Suraj Poojari (34), a resident of Karvenagar, with iron rods and also assaulted his father brutally when he tried to intervene.

According to the police, the assault took place for no reason as the accused wanted to show his presence in the area and took to violence. PSI JN Holkar said that the accused has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of IPC. Further investigation is on in the case, he said.

Kothrud police book 11 for illegal money-lending

The Kothrud police have booked eleven persons under the Money Lending Act for demanding Rs85 lakh from a victim, a resident of Sadashiv peth. One of the accused had lent ₹5 lakh to the victim on interest and had already recovered ₹25 lakh from him. Despite the payment, the accused came together and demanded ₹85 lakh as principal amount and threatened to kill him if he failed to cough up the amount.

Some of the accused have been identified as Sagar Kalyan Rajput, Jignesha Sagar Rajput, Prabhavati Kalyan Rajput, Rani Marne, Amit Kale, Bhudya and others and the incident took place between 2018 and July 2021.

Police said that the victim had taken ₹5 lakh on interest from the moneylenders and the accused were returned ₹25 lakh via GPay and bank transfer forcibly and yet demanded more money from the victim. They also took an undertaking in the form of an affidavit where they made the victim pledge a plot of land in Ambegaon in their name. They also sent goons to recover more money from the victim and his friend, police said.