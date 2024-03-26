Bhujbal for Nashik? NCP, BJP discuss swapping the seat Satara amid Sena not ready to give up its claim

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may exchange Satara for Nashik as senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal is considering contesting Lok Sabha elections while at the same time, Udyanraje Bhosale is firm on contesting Satara seat on BJP’s nomination. The BJP leader and party’s Rajya Sabha MP Udyanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is keen to contest the polls from the Satara seat, (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

The Nashik and Satara seats have been at the centre of discussion among the three alliance partners of Mahayuti including BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP. To discuss and explore the party’s chances in the Nashik constituency, NCP leader Ajit Pawar has called a meeting with local leaders on Wednesday in Pune.

Currently, the sitting Member of Parliament from Nashik is Hemant Godse who is with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

On the sidelines of the poll review meeting in Pune on Tuesday, NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari said, “NCP wants Nashik seat with it. Either Chhagan Bhujbal or a member of his family is likely to contest polls from here.”

He said Nashik is among the seven seats NCP has staked its claim including Baramati, Shirur, Raigad, Satara, Parbhani and Osmanabad.

When asked about his candidature, Bhujbal said that senior leaders from three alliance partners will take a decision on Nashik and whoever the Mahayuti (Grand alliance) will field, everyone will work for the candidate.

“For any of us to fight polls here, first the NCP has to get Nashik seat. There are many able candidates NCP has to contest polls from Nashik. So far as my candidature is concerned, I cannot say anything at this point,” said Bhujbal who also attended the party’s poll review meeting.

Even as the NCP has staked its claim over the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency, the Shiv Sena is also firm on retaining it. Earlier this week, Shiv Sena workers from Nashik, led by guardian minister Dada Bhuse and accompanied by sitting MP Hemant Godse, staged a peaceful sit-in dharna at the Thane residence of chief minister Eknath Shinde seeking an assurance that the party would contest the Nashik Lok Sabha seat.

When asked about the party’s claim over Nashik, NCP state unit chief Sunil Tatkare said, “All the senior leaders of Mahayuti will sit together and decide on the Nashik seat.”

On being asked if there is resentment among alliance partners over some seats, Ajit Pawar said, “We had a very positive discussion so far and have completed 99 per cent of the seat-sharing arrangement.

According to sources within the BJP, the party is negotiating with alliance partners to retain Satara while offering Nashik to the NCP.

The BJP leader and party’s Rajya Sabha MP Udyanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is keen to contest the polls from the Satara seat but he wants to contest on BJP nomination instead of NCP. As Ajit Pawar and Udyanraje do not share a cordial relationship, the latter is not keen to join NCP.

Bhosale was in Delhi this weekend to discuss the issue of contesting polls with senior BJP leaders. Despite attempts, Bhosale could not be contacted.