Home / Cities / Pune News / Bikers throw petrol bomb at office of NCP MLA’s brother, probe underway
pune news

Bikers throw petrol bomb at office of NCP MLA’s brother, probe underway

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police are on the lookout for two persons on a bike for allegedly throwing a petrol bomb on the office of a politician’s brother Tuesday afternoon
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police are on the lookout for two persons on a bike for allegedly throwing a petrol bomb on the office of a politician’s brother Tuesday afternoon. (HT)
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police are on the lookout for two persons on a bike for allegedly throwing a petrol bomb on the office of a politician’s brother Tuesday afternoon. (HT)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShalaka Shinde

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police are on the lookout for two persons on a bike for allegedly throwing a petrol bomb on the office of a politician’s brother Tuesday afternoon. The office in question is that of Shankar Jagtap, brother of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA, Laxman Jagtap. It is located at Srishti chowk in the Pimple Gurav area under the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Senior police inspector Sunil Tonpe of Sangvi police station said, “The office belongs to the brother of the politician. We are not sure if it was a politically motivated attack. That is a part of the investigation and we cannot say anything just yet.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out