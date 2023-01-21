Home / Cities / Pune News / Bird injuries due to Chinese manja on the rise

Bird injuries due to Chinese manja on the rise

pune news
Updated on Jan 21, 2023 12:35 AM IST

Despite the ban on the deadly nylon manja, a large number of people are found using it and in turn, injuring birds and in some cases, even human beings

Staff of animal rescue and rehabilitation center, Pune removing manja from wings of a kite at a center in Katraj. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)
Staff of animal rescue and rehabilitation center, Pune removing manja from wings of a kite at a center in Katraj. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)
ByAbhay Khairnar

Despite the ban on the deadly nylon manja, a large number of people are found using it and in turn, injuring birds and in some cases, even human beings.

Neelam Kumar Khaire, in-charge, animal and bird rehabilitation centre, Rajiv Gandhi Katraj zoo, said, “We got 25 injured birds in the last few days due to the nylon manja. These are only the registered cases but there are many more cases that are going unreported. Animals and birds are a national asset and we are harming birds in the name of the kite festival.”

“Despite creating awareness, kites are becoming more and more popular every year. Earlier, kite-flying was limited to Gujarat but now it is taking place in many parts of Maharashtra as well. Every year during Makar Sankrant, we get injured birds. We can only try to save them. Furthermore, every area does not have a facility to save birds like the Katraj zoo. Naturally, birds are losing their lives due to the manja. Many cases of bird- and even human- injuries are going unreported,” Khaire said.

An official from the fire brigade department said, “Daily, we get four to five calls involving birds injured due to the nylon manja. Cases of bird injuries are rising with every passing year.”

Last week, a fire brigade employee suffered a cut to his neck due to the manja. “Not only birds but many two-wheeler riders are also getting injured due to the manja. These cases usually occur a week before Sankrant and two weeks after the festival. The number of such cases is increasing,” the official said.

“Citizens are now taking precautions against manja injuries but what about the birds?” Khaire said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out