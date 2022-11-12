Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

FLASH collaborates with Elimen Group to manufacture EV components

City-based FLASH has entered into a technical collaboration with Elimen Group, a Poland-based designer and developer of electromobility solutions, to manufacture traction motors and controllers for electric vehicles (EVs) in India. FLASH will manufacture and market these systems in India, while Elimen Group will continue to cater to other international markets. FLASH plans to invest ₹150 crore over the next two years in the collaboration. Sanjeev Vasdev, managing director, FLASH, said, “The collaboration will allow us to enter new markets and enhance our expertise in our quest to provide EV OEMs with a one-stop solution for their product needs.” Vasdev said it the second collaboration for FLASH after signing an agreement with French company Enerstone to produce advanced battery management system.

Tata Motors celebrates production milestone of 50,000 EVs

Pune: Tata Motors rolled out its 50,000th electric vehicle (EV) in the country, from its Pune facility. Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “With well calibrated product mix, strong consumer facing initiatives, we have been able to address barriers to EV adoption. We created an entire EV ecosystem with Tata Group companies to provide simple, cost-effective solutions for our customers. Going forward, we plan to launch 10 EVs in 5 years.”

Supreem Pharma to sample 1.5 million households in Pune, Mumbai

Pune: Supreem Pharmaceuticals Mysore announced the launch of Supreem Superfoods in Pune and Mumbai. The company plans to sample 1.5 million households in Pune and Mumbai before March 2023. SN Rao, managing director, Supreem Superfoods, said, “We aim to build a community that can relate to health and happiness thereby helping to transform physical and mental wellness. We hope to be present across 2,000 plus stores in the Mumbai and Pune region by the next one year in the select general trade, all FMCG modern trade, and all pharma modern trade outlets.” Supreem Pharmaceuticals Mysore Pvt Ltd in the B2B business achieved a turnover of ₹77 crore in the last financial year. With the launch of consumer products division Supreem Super Foods, the company hopes to achieve a combined turnover of around ₹100 crore in this financial year. The company is investing over ₹25 crore over the next 5 years to build the consumer business to achieve a CAGR of over 30 per cent during that period to reach a combined turnover of more than ₹250 crore.