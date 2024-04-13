Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Saarthi Greentech unveils Pune’s first factory to produce hydrogen fuel systems Saarthi Greentech unveils Pune’s first factory to produce hydrogen fuel systems. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune: Saarthi GreenTech, an Indo-Australian clean-tech company, launched a state-of-the-art factory in Chakan, Pune. In first phase of its operation the 10,000 sq. ft production unit will manufacture approximately 1,00,000 units annually. The K series Hydrogen Fuel Systems will be available in different variants like K20, K30, K40, K50 corresponding to the engine capacity they support. Their patented electrolyser-based Hydrogen Fuel Systems, a cutting-edge technology, converts diesel-run engines into hydrogen-based hybrids instantly, leading to a remarkable reduction in fuel consumption and harmful emissions. This factory represents a significant step forward for Saarthi GreenTech, making it India’s first manufacturing and assembly unit for Saarthi GreenTech’s innovative products to be sold in India as well as exported to global markets like Australia, Middle-East, Africa & the US.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Nalco Water’s solutions reduce freshwater usage

Nalco Water, an ecolab company, a global sustainability leader offering water solutions and services based in Pune, is helping reduce freshwater usage through its innovative water management solutions for the global leader in textile services, Lindstrom Group in India. The partnership has resulted in the implementation of the Aquaest water recycling project, marking a significant milestone in sustainable water management. Within over a year, Lindstrom has recovered a noteable74% of water at the Chennai plant and reduced its total freshwater usage in the city by 56%. The results from the project translate to potential annual water savings of 330 million litres in workwear and cleanroom operations, equivalent to the drinking water needs of approximately 300,000 people per year.