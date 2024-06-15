 Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune - Hindustan Times
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 15, 2024 09:48 AM IST

Justo Realfintech secures mandates of ₹1,400 crore in Pune and Thane; AWS launches accelerator programme for startups; Yokogawa acquires Pune-based Adept.

Justo Realfintech signs mandate of 1,400 crore across Pune and Thane

Real estate service startup Justo Realfintech signs mandate of ₹1,400 crore across Pune and Thane.
Real estate service startup Justo Realfintech signs mandate of 1,400 crore across Pune and Thane. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune: Real estate service startup Justo Realfintech has signed mandates of over 1,400 crore in the first two months of FY24-25. The company has undertaken sales mandates of over 600 crore in Pune and 800 crore in Thane apart from its existing portfolio of repeat clientele across Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli belt, New Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nashik, and Bhubaneshwar. “Both Pune and Thane are high-demand residential markets. Both locations have developed infrastructure, strong road and rail connectivity and boast of lifestyle projects with multiple amenities by renowned developers” said Pushpamitra Das, founder-director, Justo Realfintech.

Accelerator programme for startups

Pune: AWS Generative AI Spotlight programme has been launched for startups. The four-week accelerator programme launched by Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) is to nurture pre-seed and seed-stage ready startups in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region who are AI building generative applications. It will select up to 120 startups from across the region, including 40 from India. Applications will be accepted until July 19.

Pune-based Adept acquired by Yokogawa

Pune: Yokogawa Electric-Japan has acquired Adept for an undisclosed amount. Adept is a Pune-based company that manufactures flow meters that keep track and measure flow rates, density, temperature of liquids, gases and steam. Such measurement technologies are used in varied industries such as water and wastewater treatment companies, oil & gas, chemicals, fertilizers, metals and mining.

News / Cities / Pune / Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
© 2024 HindustanTimes
