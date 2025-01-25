Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

HCCB inaugurates digital smart board at ZP primary school HCCB inaugurates digital smart board at ZP primary school. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune: Shirur Member of Parliament Amol Kolhe recently inaugurated the digital classroom at Zilla Parishad Primary School (ZPPS), Nirgudsar, Ambegaon set up by Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB). This initiative is focused on enhancing the educational experience for students in Maharashtra. The newly installed smart boards aim to foster an interactive, engaging, and dynamic learning environment by integrating technology into the classroom.

SEAP honours Ravi Pandit with lifetime achievement award

Pune: Pune has always been a hub of innovation, and it is expected to continue making great strides in the future. The information technology sector is currently at a point where new challenges are creating new opportunities. Increased use of AI will also generate significant opportunities”, said Ravi Pandit, co-founder, KPIT. He was speaking during the award function wherein Software Exporters Association of Pune (SEAP) honoured him with a Lifetime Achievement Award recently. SEAP Star Awards were presented in various categories. Harbinger Systems won the award for best people practices, while Evolent Health was recognised for operational excellence. Globant received the award for best technology and innovation practices. The exemplary woman leader award was jointly conferred upon Dhanashree Bhat of Persistent Systems and Sonali Palkar of Globant. The tech role model award was presented to Murari Ramuka (Globant) for his significant contributions. In the special mentions category, Persistent Systems and Thoughtworks received special mentions for people practices. Chistats earned a special mention for innovation in the emerging business category.

Tata AutoComp showcases tech projects at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Pune: Tata AutoComp Systems Limited presented indigenously developed technology at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 recently. The firm showcased EV components, Lithium-Ion battery packs, EV chargers, E-compressors, Integrated Drivetrain and Powertrain solutions for EVs and ICE and had an innovation room that showcased other advanced technology. Arvind Goel, vice-chairman, Tata AutoComp Systems, said, “We highlighted not only our capabilities across diverse segments but also our vision to support India’s transition to sustainable mobility.”